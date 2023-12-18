Punjab: Five teams to ensure quality agri inputs

Chandigarh, December 17
The Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has set up five flying squads for the Rabi season to ensure the supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers. These teams will visit retail and wholesale shops as well as manufacturing and marketing units and carry out regular checks of quality and rates at which the goods are sold to the farmers.
Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said here today that four to five districts had been allocated to one team of the flying squad. Khudian urged the farmers to demand a ‘bill’ for every purchase from the vendors.
