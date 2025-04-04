Fix arhtiyas' commission at 2.5% of MSP: Meet Hayer in Lok Sabha

Several Punjab MPs on Thursday raised a slew of issues related to the state in the Lok Sabha during zero hour, with AAP MP from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer highlighting the issue related to procurement of crops.

Hayer put forward the demand of fixing the commission of arhtiyas (commission agents) payable on wheat and paddy at 2.5 per cent of the MSP as was the case earlier. He also demanded the increase in special trains for Punjab in order to accelerate the lifting of paddy from the godowns. Seeking speedy redressal of the issues, Meet Hayer said an early solution was necessary with a view to ensure a hassle free procurement season.

Hayer said till 2019-20, the commission of arhtiyas on wheat and paddy was fixed at 2.5 per cent of the MSP. However despite inflation rising, the rate has remained the same, which has impacted the procurement of crops in Punjab.

Congress MP from Patiala Dharamvira Gandhi sought premium trains in the Malwa region of Punjab, complaining that while other regions of the state had trains like Jan Shatabdis and Vande Bharat plying across the state, the crucial Malwa region has been bereft of premium train services.

Another Congress MP from the state, Sher Singh Gubaya, who represents Ferozepur, sought improvement in the canal system of the state, pointing out that they need remodelling as they are designed on the models which were prevelant in 1960s.

Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu urged the government to set up a border area development authority for fast pace developments of border districts of Punjab.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Sandhu said Punjab has over 500-km-long international border running through five districts of the state, namely, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka. During wars with Pakistan in the past, people in these districts had worked as the first line of defence and helped the Army inflict defeat on Pakistan.

Due to weak policies of past governments, the international borders became a hub of movement by terrorists and drug traffickers, Sandhu said, adding that things had become much better under the able leadership of the country provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sandhu also urged the government to set up a food park in the border areas of Punjab to help the local farmers.