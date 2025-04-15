Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa appeared before the Cyber Crime Police Station, Phase-7, Mohali this afternoon.

Congress leaders and workers resorted to sloganeering and staged a sit-in protest outside the police station. Congress state president Amarinder Raja Warring said, "This is not just a comment by Bajwa but the entire Punjab Congress. We are prepared to sit outside the police station overnight to oppose CM Bhagwant Mann's dictatorial attitude."

Punjab Police had summoned Bajwa today for his "50 bombs in Punjab" statement after a case was registered against him on Sunday.

Advertisement

Congress leaders Amarinder Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and other leaders had come in support of Bajwa. Congress leaders reminded the Punjab government of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's comment where he had said that the water supplied in Delhi households was contaminated.

As Bajwa went inside the police station, Congress workers resorted to sloganeering against the AAP government after heated arguments with the cops.

Advertisement

Earlier, AAP party state president Aman Arora and other leaders staged a protest demonstration in Phase 2 demanding the arrest of Bajwa in the case.

Bajwa moves court

Earlier in the day, Bajwa moved the Punjab and Haryana High court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" statement.

The Congress leader's counsel and senior advocate APS Deol said a petition has been filed to quash the FIR and it has been listed for Wednesday.

Deol submitted that the charges against Bajwa were baseless.

Bajwa has been booked under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case was registered at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali.

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." A team of Punjab Police on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

Bajwa will appear before police in Mohali on Tuesday in connection with the FIR registered against him.

In a post on X, Bajwa said he will be visiting the Cyber Cell to give his statement at 2 pm.

In a summon issued to the Congress leader, police had asked Bajwa to appear before the Mohali Superintendent of Police on Monday noon in connection with the registration of a case against him.

Bajwa had expressed his inability to appear before police on Monday, saying he received the summons late on Sunday night.