Flats built sans permission in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 22

Doctors’ flats in Maharaja Ranbir Club Residential Quarters have allegedly been constructed sans building plan approval by the Sangrur Nagar Council.

As per information, the contract for the project was given by the Public Works Department (PWD). The flats are being constructed near the official residences of the Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

The construction has also endangered the heritage site of renowned Maharaja Ranbir Club as the building is near its main gate.

Four floors of the building have been constructed by the contractor without even submitting an application for the approval of the building plan with the Nagar Council. Residents said they had submitted repeated complaints to the authorities concerned but to no avail.

A resident said a senior officer of the department had blocked his number as he wanted to hush up the matter. “When ADCs, SDM and other officers have failed to prevent illegal construction near their official residences, you can imagine the situation in other parts of the city. It shows that PWD officers are abetting illegal construction in the city,” said a resident, requesting anonymity, while showing the complaints which he had sent to senior officers.

Meanwhile, to preserve and protect the Maharaja Ranbir Club (Skating Rink), a petition is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“The PWD is getting the doctors’ residence constructed in violation of the building bylaws. A building can’t be constructed without getting the plans approved from the Nagar Council and the work must not be started before it. The construction has been halted many times, but PWD officers are trying to complete the work at fast pace. I have asked them for documents, but they have not applied for approval as yet. We would demolish the illegal building,” said Hargobind Singh, Junior Engineer of Sangrur Nagar Council. However, Charanjit Singh Bains, Executive Engineer, PWD, said the Punjab Chief Architect had approved their building plan. “We do not need to get our building plan approved from the Nagar Council. No rules have been flouted,” said Bains.

When contacted, Sangrur SDM Charnjot Walia, who is also the administrator of the Nagar Council, said the council’s approval is must for constructions within the municipal limits. “I will look into the matter and check the grounds on which PWD officers are claiming that they don’t need the Nagar Council’s approval,” said the SDM.