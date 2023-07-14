Flood-affected people seek financial help

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 13

Though the flood water has receded from almost all parts of Fatehgarh Sahib, the damage it caused to household goods is beyond repair.

Residents here are demanding financial help from the government to redeem the losses they have incurred on account of floods.

They appreciate the help provided by the administration and NGOs, but contend that is not enough to give life a fresh start.

In some of the worst-affected areas such as Vishwakarma Colony, Preet Nagar, Modern Valley, Mata Gujri Colony, floods have wreaked havoc. They urged the government to assess the damage to their property on the lines of assessment of losses incurred by farmers.

Meanwhile, the Health Department teams led by Dr Surinder Singh, SMO, visited the flood-hit rural areas and distributed medicines, ORS packets and chlorine tablets. The Municipal Council, Sirhind, started a cleanliness campaign using JCB machines to remove the garbage and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Agriculture Officer Rajinder Singh said due to the floods, the standing crop has suffered damage and there is a risk of destruction of paddy crop under a large area in the district.

District Legal Services Authority Chairman-cum-District and Sessions Judge Arun Gupta said the authority would provide legal assistance to the flood victims of the district.

#Fatehgarh Sahib