Home / Punjab / Heavy rain swells Ghaggar, villages in Rajpura put on alert

Heavy rain swells Ghaggar, villages in Rajpura put on alert

Patiala administration urges caution as water level rises at Bhankharpur
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:11 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Ghaggar flowing in full force. Tribune photo
Following heavy rain in the catchment area of Ghaggar, the water level at Bhankharpur has risen significantly, prompting the Patiala district administration to issue a flood advisory for several villages in the Rajpura sub-division.

According to an official statement issued by SDM Rajpura Avikesh Gupta, residents of villages located in the Ghanaur and Sanaur constituencies, including Untsar, Nanheri, Sanjarpur, Lachhru, Kamalpur, Rampur, Saunta, Maru and Chamaru, are advised to exercise caution.

The administration has urged villagers to stay away from the banks of Ghaggar.

For assistance or to report any emergencies, residents can contact the flood control room in Rajpura at 01762-224132.

