Flood-battered farmers in Sangrur's Moonak now face urea shortage

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 7

Amid claims by the local administration regarding providing all help, the shortage of urea has created a serious problem for flood-affected farmers of the Moonak area. Many farmers have allegedly purchased it at higher rates on the black market. However, those who cannot afford have been left in the lurch as the floods have already damaged their paddy crop and they are trying to re-sow it.

“All claims being made by officers are false as we are facing serious problems in procuring urea. Farmers have met senior officers, but in vain. The government must look into the matter,” said Rinku Moonak, a leader of the BKU (Ugrahan).

Farmers said they needed three-four bags of urea per acre for the newly transplanted paddy. They alleged that the government rate of urea was around Rs 267 per bag, but some shopkeepers in Moonak were selling it for Rs 300 per bag and the officers concerned had failed to take action.

“Had officials met affected farmers, they would have known the plight of farmers,” said Gurnam Singh, a farmer.

The Moonak Society, which is responsible for the supply of urea, has around 5,200 acres under it and has 1,500 members from Moonak, Surjan Bhaini, Bhundar Bhaini, Gobindpura and Papda villages.

Society secretary Bikram Singh said last month, he had raised a demand for 6,000 bags of urea.

“However, we have received only 2,250 bags and farmers are returning disappointed from the society. We are trying to procure more urea bags,” he said.

Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Moonak, Karan Partap Singh confirmed the shortage of urea. “I am in touch with the senior authorities and we are expecting adequate supply of urea in two-three days” he said.

