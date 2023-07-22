Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 21

Ansh Singh’s excitement knew no bounds. After coming back from the school, he completed his homework on a new notebook as he lost the previous one due to the flooding.

A day after The Tribune highlighted how the children of Dhakka Basti village lost their homes and access to the school, the administration and the Education Department swung into action and moved the affected students to Government Primary School, Jamsher.

Ansh’s father, Surjit Singh said, “Now, my son will be able to study again.”

After getting displaced due to the flood, children along with their parents moved to a mandi in Null village.

This school is situated around 150 metres from the mandi. All the affected students have got a new set of notebooks and stationery.

Block Primary Education Officer Shahkot Rajesh said the students would study at this school till the situation gets back to normal.

Jeenat Rani, Head Teacher, Government Primary School, Dhakka Basti, said, all the displaced students of their school would be asked to attend the classes at Government Primary School, Jamsher.