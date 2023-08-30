Flood-hit Tarn Taran villagers refuse to enter their damaged houses

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 29

Residents of villages around Ghadum village of the district are unable to return to their houses as they have become too dangerous to live in because of the cracks in their walls after the recent floods. Many of the villagers have moved in with relatives in other places and the fear of their houses collapsing on them is keeping them away.

Cracks in many, roofs missing in some In Sabhra village, around 60 houses are badly damaged. While roofs of some houses have collapsed, logs could be seen placed against outer walls to prevent them from falling

The power supply in the area has been only partially restored. Farmers have protested the inadequate supply of medicines and other basic facilities in the affected areas

A major breach had occurred along the Sutlej in the area 10 days ago, but it was plugged in the last few days. A visit to the locations near the breach site showed that many residents whose house were damaged were yet to return. Most of them were staying in far-off places with relatives. Others were staying in the houses of fellow villagers.

“We are sleeping on our rooftop,” said Hardeep Singh, a resident of Sabhra village.

Farmers of more than 12 villages of nearby areas are draining out floodwater from their fields. Satinderpal Singh, a resident of Kutiwala village, said their houses had been surrounded by water for the last 10 days. Showing the cracks in houses of Sabhra village, Hardeep Singh said around 60 houses had been badly damaged. Roofs of some had collapsed. At some houses, logs could be seen in use to support the outer walls.

The power supply in the area has been only partially restored, as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Kutiwala village, said. Farmers held a protest against the inadequate supply of medicines and other basic facilities in the affected areas.

