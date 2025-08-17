Flood-like situation: Punjab puts health, civil administration on alert

As “controlled release” of water from the Pong dam continues and around 20 villages that fall in the riverbed of Beas, mainly in Sultanpur Lodhi, get affected, the Punjab government has put the health and civil administration authorities on alert.

The water level in Pong dam is 1,379 feet, as against the dam’s capacity to hold 1,390 feet. With incessant rains continuing in north India, the authorities have gone in for controlled release of 57,000 cusecs of water from the spillways of the dam.

An official in the Punjab irrigation department told The Tribune that the water level in the Bhakra dam has reached 1,661 feet. “But it is still far from the danger mark of 1,680 feet and there is no need to worry or go in for controlled release,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the health department has been put on a high alert in view of the flood-like situation in Punjab. The department has deployed 172 ambulances, 438 rapid response teams and 323 mobile medical teams for flood-affected areas. The civil surgeons of Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Fazilka have been asked to remain on alert in view of the weather conditions. All medical professionals have been told to respond within 30 minutes of any emergency. The deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that health teams can reach villages cut off by floods, using boat ambulances.

The general public has been asked to immediately contact the nearest health centre in case of fever or diarrhoea.