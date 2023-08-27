Flood relief: Farmers to hold protest on Sept 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Demanding compensation for floods, farmers organisations today said they would organise mass dharnas at district headquarters on September 4.

A general meeting of five Kisan organisations — the Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), the All-India Kisan Federation, the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, the Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) and the Azad Kisan Sangharsh — was held here.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Bogh Singh Mansa and Harjinder Singh Tanda, presidents of their unions along with 172 leaders from all over the state, participated at the meeting.

Expressing concern over the flood situation which has caused a colossal damage to crops and houses to the tune of more than Rs 6,000 crore, the unions said a memorandum would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners, demanding immediate adequate compensation to the affected people.

The meeting also decided to convene an all-party meeting on September 9 at Chandigarh over acute water crisis and water dispute, environment pollution and attack on the federal system of the state in order to know the stand of political parties on these vital issues which are haunting the state since long time.