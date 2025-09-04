Flood situation in Patiala’s Ghanaur grim; army, NDRF put on standby

As the water level in the Ghaggar continues to be above the danger mark, the situation at Sarala Kalan village in Ghanaur of Patiala remains to be grim.

The rain, meanwhile, has stopped in the area.

Sarala Kalan is a crucial location in terms of water allocation to the neighbouring state of Haryana as a syphon of the Bhakra canal that feeds Haryana runs under the Ghaggar riverbed. As the flood water carries a lot of sand and weeds, any flooding could lead to snapping of water supply as the weed and sand may clog the syphon, said one of the officials monitoring the situation.

For the past 12 hours, the water level is half a foot above the danger level.

The army and NDRF have been put on standby to tackle any eventuality.

On Wednesday, the authorities sounded an alert saying a breach of embankment could occur anytime. The administration advised residents of 21 villages located near the Ghaggar to shift to safer places.

Health Minister Balbir Singh urged the Centre to take decisive steps for a permanent solution to recurring floods.

Reviewing the situation at Sarala Head on the Ghaggar river and inspecting the Community Health Centre, Ghanaur, Balbir Singh said the Centre must convene a meeting of all affected states and work out a comprehensive, long-term strategy to address the crisis.

Meanwhile, the gauge level data collected by the Mohali drainage division on Thursday morning states that the water level in the rain-fed river near Bhankarpur village on the Chandigarh-Ambala road crossing bridge is flowing 3 ft lower than the danger mark of 10 ft.

The Tangri river, which covers most of the areas in Haryana and crosses through parts of Patiala is flowing 2 ft above the danger mark.

Gurdwara offers shelter, food to army, NDRF

As the army, NDRF and MGNREGA employees camp near the Sarala Head, Gurdwara Bhagat Dhanna Ji at Lachhru Kalan has come to their help.

Located close to the riverbank, the gurdwara is offering shelter and food to those involved in relief operations.

Kulwant Singh, a volunteer, said arrangements had been made to provide meals and resting place to the army personnel.

Asked about the ‘langar’ supplies, he said, “We have enough stock for today; the rest will be arranged. Guru Nanak takes care of everything.”

Supporting the effort, Gurdev Singh from nearby Tiwana village brought the ‘langar’ prepared at home, while tea was being made in the gurdwara kitchen. “The tradition of extending help during crisis and thanking the Almighty in good times is the essence of Punjab’s culture,” he said.

Political leaders and officials from the district have started arriving here with ration. Army supplies have also arrived and women MGNREGA workers prepare the food.

A 75-year-old local, Kulwant Singh, said they would overcome the situation.