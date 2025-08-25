In light of the severe flood situation, the district administration in Fazilka has issued an advisory urging residents of around a dozen villages along the Sutlej creek to evacuate and shift to safer locations.

Using public address systems, officials began alerting villagers on Monday evening, particularly advising women, children, and the elderly to move to five designated relief camps set up in nearby government schools.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur said evacuation teams have been deployed to ensure the safe evacuation of residents.

Meanwhile, the NDRF, BSF, and Army have also been put on alert.

Relief camps have been arranged at Government High Schools in Mauzam, Asafwala, and Salemshah, as well as at Sant Kabir Polytechnic College, Fazilka, and Government Senior School, Hasta Kalan.

According to sources in the DC office, the advisory comes after the release of 1.70 lakh cusecs of water from Harike Headworks, which poses a threat to low-lying and border areas.