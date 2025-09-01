DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Flood situation worsens in Kapurthala, 50,000 acres of crop damaged

Flood situation worsens in Kapurthala, 50,000 acres of crop damaged

The district administration and followers of Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal distributed relief materials to the flood victims
Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:01 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Army personnel during a rescue and evacuation operation at a flood-affected village in Kapurthala district. Photo: PTI file
Incessant rains throughout the night and day have worsened the flood situation in Kapurthala, particularly in Sultanpur Lodhi. Meanwhile, the swollen Beas river is in spate, and the water level has started rising from 2.12 lakh cusecs, causing damage to standing paddy crops sown over more than 50,000 acres of land and threatening the Dhussi bandh.

The district administration and followers of Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal distributed relief materials to the flood victims. Seechewal himself, along with his followers, distributed cooked food, tarpaulins, medicines, and grocery items to the flood victims in the worst-affected villages in the Mand areas.

Seechewal raised the issue of desilting sand from the bed of Harike Pattan to facilitate better discharge of river water, which would also help in controlling floods. An old building in the Kasaban locality collapsed in the morning, causing damage to electricity poles and wires and disrupting the power supply.

Low-lying areas are filled with water, and normal life has been disturbed. People are apprehensive about a repeat of the 1988 floods, which devastated the area.

