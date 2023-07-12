Flood threat looms in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, July 11

After the release of 1,21,656 cusecs of water from Hussainiwala headworks today, border villages situated across Kawan Wali Pattan bridge in Fazilka district are under constant threat of flooding.

The flood-prone villages include Jhangar Bhaini, Gulaba Bhaini, Retewali Bhaini, Chak Rohela, Dhani Sadda Singh, Mohar Jamsher, Kanwan Wali, Dilawar Bhaini and Teja Rohela among others.

According to information, the water has entered low-lying areas along the Sutlej. Sources said as the water had touched Kawan Wali Pattan bridge, contact with 12 villages may get broken.

Janak Singh of Mohar Jamsher village, which is surrounded by Pakistan from three sides, said, “The water of the Sutlej has entered the fields. Paddy, moong and fodder have submerged.”

Fazilka DC Senu Duggal said a control room had been set up at Mahatam Nagar village.

