Flooded, 34 schools shut in Punjab

Ferozepur, August 18
As many as 34 government schools in the affected villages will remain closed till August 26. Dr Satinder Singh, Principal of government school, Gatti Rajo Ke, who has been appointed as nodal officer to ascertain the loss of studies, said keeping in view the present situation, the schools had been shut down as a precautionary measure.
“The exact loss caused to the buildings could be ascertained only after the water level will go down”, said Dr Satinder. DEO (S) Chamkaur Singh said a few school buildings had been converted into shelter homes. “The teachers have been deputed in these shelter homes to help the flood victims,” said the DEO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani