Flooded, 34 schools shut in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 18

As many as 34 government schools in the affected villages will remain closed till August 26. Dr Satinder Singh, Principal of government school, Gatti Rajo Ke, who has been appointed as nodal officer to ascertain the loss of studies, said keeping in view the present situation, the schools had been shut down as a precautionary measure.

“The exact loss caused to the buildings could be ascertained only after the water level will go down”, said Dr Satinder. DEO (S) Chamkaur Singh said a few school buildings had been converted into shelter homes. “The teachers have been deputed in these shelter homes to help the flood victims,” said the DEO.

