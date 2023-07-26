 Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar


Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 25

With the onset of monsoon, it is time for Jagir Kaur’s family at Lacchru village to shift to the first floor of their house, fearing the floodwaters of the raging Ghaggar. The kitchen has to be moved as spillover from the swollen river gushes in. This year has been the worst, Jagir says, adding that her family had to be rescued on boats, leaving behind cattle and furniture.

Land prices remain low

“Land in some villages near the Ghaggar is still priced around Rs 20 lakh an acre, the same price it fetched 15 years ago. There are still no takers for the land,” said a politician who himself suffered crop damage in over 30-acre land in Ghanaur.

Residents living near the Ghaggar say monsoon floods are a biennial, if not an annual, event here. “This river is a curse for us. Apart from hitting us with floodwater, it leads to the spread of diseases and causes deaths of cattle,” a villager said.

The damage caused by the river has also led to a major social disruption. Villagers in the Ghaggar catchment areas say they find it difficult to get a match for their boys as no one is willing to marry their daughters in villages where floods are a constant threat.

“My brother owned 15 acres of land, but it took a lot of efforts to get him married as people are reluctant to send their daughters to our village, which is the first to be affected by monsoon floods. Eventually, we had to marry him to a girl from another flood-hit village of Hassanpur Mangta,” said Kulwinder Singh, a resident.

“Given a choice, we would want to be reborn anywhere away from this river of grief. Our paddy crop was washed away within hours this year and there is no chance to re-sow paddy saplings as the silt brought by floodwater is still in my fields,” said Mahinder Singh of Ghanaur.

An expert from the Irrigation Department said with time, the spread of the river has shrunk due to illegal encroachments and widespread digging. Land prices are low and illegal mining in Ghanaur has only added to the misery of residents living near as the river bank, he added.

#Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

2
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Himachal

Hill sinking, landslide fear grips Kullu district residents

5
Nation

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

6
Punjab

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

7
Chandigarh

10-year-old girl goes missing in Mohali

8
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

9
Himachal

Kullu: Reservoir water flows above Malana barrage

10
Haryana

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

Top News

Manipur tribal body seeks PM Modi’s intervention; while Meitei civil rights body urges no to talks with Kuki militants

Manipur tribal body seeks PM Modi’s intervention; while Meitei civil rights group urges no to talks with Kuki militants

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago...

PM Modi cites names of ‘East India company’, PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...

Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders

Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders

Parliament impasse over disagreement on rules for debating M...

Day after Punjab Governor’s letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had termed two-day special Assem...


Cities

View All