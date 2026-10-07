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Home / Punjab / Raid on Punjab CM's OSD: Flowers for the CBI, suspension for the SHO; 2 detained in Sangrur

Raid on Punjab CM's OSD: Flowers for the CBI, suspension for the SHO; 2 detained in Sangrur

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:59 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Flowers and dhol greet CBI team during raid on Punjab CM's OSD in Sangrur. Video grab
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The Sangrur police have suspended a Station House Officer (SHO) and detained two persons after some residents of Gharachon village in Sangrur district reportedly welcomed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team with flowers and distributed sweets as the agency searched the home of Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The developments came on the day Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was visiting Sangrur. The incident assumes significance as some political workers affiliated with opposition parties were also reportedly among those who welcomed the CBI team.

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The Sangrur police detained two persons who had showered flower petals on a CBI vehicle during the raid on Tuesday evening.

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A senior police official confirmed to The Tribune that SHO Yashpal Sharma had been suspended for alleged negligence in duty.

“We have detained some people from Gharachon in view of the Chief Minister’s visit to Sangrur today,” the official said.

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The CBI search at Ghuman’s Gharachon residence began on Tuesday evening. The agency also searched a property in Sector 2, Chandigarh, being used as the Chief Minister’s camp office, where Ghuman had been staying.

The CBI also searched premises in Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar linked to people named in its investigation.

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