Flying squads to ensure sale of quality seed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has set up seven teams of flying squad to ensure supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers of the state.

Disclosing this here today, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the teams would visit shops, manufacturing units of fertilisers and pesticides besides carrying out regular checks and sampling for quality as well as rates at which the goods were sold to farmers.

He said the teams, headed by Joint Directors and Chief Agriculture Officers of the department, would closely monitor the sale of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers in the interest of farmers, besides keeping a watch over the demand and supply of goods to farmers. Each team will cover three to four districts.

Urging the farmers to demand a bill for each purchase from the vendor and ensure they only pay the amount mentioned in it, the Agriculture Minister categorically said If the bills were not given by vendors then farmers should raise a complaint with the officer concerned and strict action would be taken.

Khudian reiterated that the Punjab Government was committed to welfare of the farmers and no one would be allowed to exploit the peasants by selling spurious seeds, pesticides and fertilisers.