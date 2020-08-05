FM bats for cricket stadium in Bathinda

Manpreet Singh Badal, Finance Minister

Bathinda, August 4

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has proposed to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to build an international-level cricket stadium in Bathinda.

In a letter written to the association’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Sharma, Manpreet Badal asked him to consider a cricket stadium in Bathinda for international and IPL matches. The Bathinda District Cricket Association (BDCA) has also written to the CEO, requesting him to consider the proposal in the upcoming apex council meeting.

Earlier, the foundation stone of a cricket stadium was laid in the city in 2008 to mark the birthday of the then CM Parkash Singh Badal. Later, the government scrapped the project and allotted the land for the construction of AIIMS. — TNS

