FM seeks time for 'effective steps'

Sangrur: Amid a surge in protests, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday sought some time from protesting unemployed youths. He said the government would take effective steps to redress their grievances. “We are aware of your plight. We are studying issues in detail. We need time to take effective steps to generate jobs” said Cheema. —
