Punjab: Focus on eco-tourism, wellness centres, heritage circuit

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Mohali, September 11

The state government has chalked out a multi-prolonged strategy to develop the state as global tourist destination. Believing in “One size doesn’t fit all”, the state is targeting different themes such as ‘Amritsar as a wedding destination, heritage tourism, eco and farm tourism, Amritsar’s hinterland and colonial tourism, wellness tourism and media and entertainment tourism to offer a complete bouquet of choice to prospective tourists.

The government has offered immensely in terms of legacy and culture but that potential was not properly used during the past seven decades. Gurinder Singh Johal, Founder, Amritsar Heritage Walks, said monuments and palaces are the great heritage of the state which must learn the best practices about conservation of heritage monuments from the Lahore City Walled Authority.

The state is also targeting eco and farm sector to attract tourists. Harkirat Singh Ahluwalia, Founder, Citrus County, said farm stays and home stays have become popular choices for those seeking authentic cultural encounters. In a session, Kuldeep Singh, associate director of KPMG, said the state has already released the first draft of Wellness Tourism Policy. Under the draft policy, the state has proposed to open resorts/centres where services such as ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga, meditation, skincare treatment would be provided.

#Mohali