Focus on pushing ‘brand Channi’ as cycle yatra rolls through Jalandhar

As the ‘Jawani Sambhal’ yatra led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi passed through Assembly segments of his Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency on its third day on Saturday, the event appeared largely centred around his personal branding.

From the songs played along the route to the ‘Apna Punjab, Apna Channi’ and logos printed on bicycles used in the yatra, Channi’s presence was evident throughout. Songs, including ‘Jo Sarkar Si Channi Di’ and ‘Channi Karda Masle Hal’, were played along the route.

His elder son, Navjit Singh, managed the route and oversaw arrangements for participants, while his younger son, Rhythmjit Singh, coordinated with social media teams. Channi said personal vigilance was also required. “Several of our bicycles were stolen right from the starting point at Chamkaur Sahib on Thursday,” he said.

After Ludhiana, Channi skipped Phillaur, represented by his bete noire Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary. He started from Nurmahal, entered Nakodar by the afternoon and reached Shahkot in the evening, covering about 50 km by road. Specially designed trucks carrying larger images of Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other central and state leaders, moved alongside the yatra.

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Interacting with the media, Channi said, “I have been receiving a lot of complaints from people regarding gangsterism, drug addiction and corruption during the yatra. To address them in a more systematic manner, we launched a portal, ‘Badlav da Sach.com’. We will ensure that the identity of complainants is not disclosed.”

Terming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s launch of the ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ quiz as another poll-time gimmick, Channi said, “Instead of indulging in something equivalent to betting or a lottery, CM Mann should be providing employment to youth and weaning them away from drugs. His government is promoting gangsterism by roping in the likes of jailbreak accused Gurpreet Singh Sekhon.”

While repeatedly referring to the response the yatra received in Ludhiana, Channi avoided questions related to the absence of Ludhiana MP and former PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, Shahkot MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia, Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya and Kartarpur halqa in-charge Rajinder Singh accompanied him during the yatra.