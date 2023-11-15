Fog claimed 712 lives, left 512 hurt in road accidents last year: Study

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

In the year 2022, fog and mist had caused at least 872 road accidents in which 712 persons had lost their lives and another 512 were left injured in the state, a first-of-its-type study conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) has revealed.

SUGGESTIONS In compliance of the High Court order, the Traffic Adviser has submitted a 14-point suggestion list to check road mishaps due to bad weather Cleaning of unwanted vegetation along the roads

Removal of roadside fixed hazards

Installation of traffic lights and requisite infrastructure

Provision of emergency vehicles like ambulances and recovery vans

Special focus on school buses, children safety and unmanned railway crossings

Road safety in construction zones

Deployment of traffic police and barriers at critical junctions during night hours

Check unauthorised parking of vehicles along roadsides

Spreading public awareness on do’s and don’ts for driving during bad weather

Check plying of oversized illegal vehicles

Focus on accident black spots

Check crop residue burning

Control movement of stray animals

Immediate removal of ill-fated vehicles from roads

Taking note of the study report, the PRSTRC Director Dr Navdeep Asija, who is also the Traffic Adviser for Punjab, has called for immediate steps to curb the road mishaps and fatalities caused by the bad weather in the ensuing winters.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Asija said: “In 872 road accidents attributed to foggy and misty conditions, we had lost 712 lives and 512 persons had sustained injuries in 2022.”

Dr Asija has also written to the Director General, Lead Agency on Road Safety, Punjab, to ensure road safety during foggy conditions in the coming days.

“Following the High Court directives in 2018, both the Lead Agency and the Transport Department had issued comprehensive directions to all relevant departments and Deputy Commissioners for immediate action,” he wrote, while ‘regretting the lack of progress on the ground so far.’

Accusing the Lead Agency of not taking substantial steps to enforce, the Traffic Adviser has called for issuance of directives. “As the foggy season approaches, it is vital for the state machinery to initiate ground level actions without delay,” Dr Asija wrote, while recalling that the High Court had directed the state to “submit a time-bound proposal as part of a long-term plan.”