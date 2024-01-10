Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region

Chandigarh, January 10
Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana where Bathinda and Fatehabad were the coldest places with a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said on Wednesday.
Fog in the morning hours reduced visibility in the two states.
Among other places in Haryana, Karnal reeled under biting cold recording a low of 6 degrees Celsius.
Ambala, Hisar, Bhiwani and Sirsa also experienced a cold night recording minimum temperatures of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 6.6 degrees, 6.1 degrees and 6.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.
Moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of Delhi on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius.
A yellow alert has been issued for "cold day" conditions in parts of the city.
Eighteen Delhi-bound trains were running late due to weather conditions.
