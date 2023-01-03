Fog envelopes Punjab, Bathinda coldest at 0.4°C

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 2

A thick blanket of fog affected normal life in Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Bathinda and other districts of the Malwa belt in Punjab, which also reduced visibility, on Monday morning.

As per a report of the Meteorological Department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 0.4 degree Celsius followed by Hoshiarpur and Moga that registered a minimum of 0.6°C and 1.2°C, respectively.

Amritsar recorded a low of 3.4°C, Ludhiana (4.1), Patiala (5.8), Pathankot (3.4), Faridkot (2.2), Chandigarh (6.5), Barnala (2.1), Ferozepur (3.1), Muktsar (2.4), Mohali (7.4), Ropar (5.6) and Gurdaspur witnessed a low of 4°C.

The maximum temperature on Monday in Chandigarh was 16.8°C, Bathinda (18.0), Hoshiarpur (14.1), Amritsar (18.7), Ludhiana (18.2), Patiala (13.7), Pathankot (17.3), Faridkot (20.0), Barnala (18.9), Ferozepur (21.2), Muktsar (19.5), Mohali (16.1), Ropar (16.8), Gurdaspur (13) and Moga (17.8).

Patiala, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts witnessed had almost no sunlight throughout the day.

Agro-scientists said chilly and foggy weather conditions will prove good for the growth of rabi crops, especially wheat and barley. The farming community is upbeat owing to the cold wave in the agrarian state.

“The prevailing weather conditions are conducive for the growth of wheat plants at this stage,” said Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, Plant Protection Officer, Moga.

Dr Brar said the foggy weather would also help in natural irrigation of wheat and other rabi crops. In the Malwa belt, the weather is free from frost, therefore the farmers should carry out light irrigation in wheat fields, he added.

The Meteorological Department stated that dry and severe cold wave conditions will continue in the whole of Malwa belt in the ensuing week.