Fog reduces visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, December 19
A thick blanket of fog on Monday morning reduced visibility at several places in Haryana and Punjab, where minimum temperatures also hovered below normal limits.
According to a meteorological department official here, thick fog was reported from Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Hisar among other places in Haryana.
In Punjab, fog reduced visibility in the morning at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Adampur, Bathinda and Faridkot among other places.
According to the Met department's weather report, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar also experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 6.5 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius while Gurdaspur's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius while Jhajjar's low settled at 3.9 degrees Celsius.
Karnal registered a low of 7 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 4.5 degrees, Bhiwani 6.1 degrees, Sirsa 5.8 degrees, while Rohtak recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi
On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...
Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar
Rejects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the gove...
Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal
The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...
I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him
Also urged BJP leaders to “open up shops to spread love in t...