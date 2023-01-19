Following govt’s assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike, to resume work today

Chandigarh, January 19
The week-long strike by ambulance employees has come to an end after assurances given by the government.
Manpreet Nijjer, president of 108 Ambulance Employees’ Association, Punjab, told The Tribune that the government had agreed to increase their salaries and give due offs and holidays to them. Besides, the terminated union leaders and employees would be reinstated.
Nijjer said all ambulance employees would join the work from Thursday. He said their other demands, including regularisation, would be discussed by the government in the cabinet meeting.
The outsourced ambulance employees were on strike for the past week. Before going on strike last week, the ambulance employees drove around 150 ambulances towards Ludhiana and parked them at Ludhiana's Ladhowal Toll Plaza.
The strike had paralysed the emergency trauma services.
There are around 325 ambulances in the state which ferry 700 to 800 road accident injured to hospitals every day.
