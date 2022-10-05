Fatehgarh Sahib food inspectors call off strike

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Oct 4

The ongoing strike by the District Food and Civil Supply Inspectors’ Union ended following the intervention of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai during a meeting held here today.

Sandeep Kaur, chief of the union, expressed gratitude to the Fatehgarh Sahib MLA for hearing their grievances and resolving the issue.

She said as the issued had been resolved amicably, they had decided to withdrew the strike and start procurement from tomorrow.

The MLA said the government always supported the employees and no work could be done without their cooperation. He said the government would continue to work for welfare of the staff.

#fatehgarh sahib