'Food on Wheels' for Sangrur cops

Sangrur, November 8
In a new initiative, the Sangrur police launched the “Food on Wheels” facility on Monday for its cops. The police have prepared a special kitchen in a modified van, which will supply food to its cops posted on special duties. Majority of the policemen were facing problem as they do not get break to go home for food while on special duty.
“It will help us a lot. We are thankful to our seniors, who thought about us. When cops will get food on time, they will definitely work more hard while on duty,” said a cop on anonymity.
Being the home district of the Chief Minister, Sangrur has been witnessing repeated protests near his local residence on the Patiala road since the formation of AAP government in the state. Recently, an indefinite protest by farmers continued for 21 days and majority of the cops faced problems in having their meals. Apart from Sangrur, protesters are also reaching Dhuri, the constituency of CM.
“Its first of its kind initiative in Punjab and we will share it with other districts also so that they could also implement our idea to provide food to their police force,” said Mandeep Sidhu, SSP, Sangrur, who along with a team of officers, have got modified a special van as kitchen to supply food to all cops.
