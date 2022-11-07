‘Food on wheels’ to serve piping hot meals to Sangrur cops on special duty

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 7

In a unique initiative, Sangrur police has launched “Food on wheels” facility for its staff. Police have prepared a special kitchen in a modified van, which will supply food to its staff posted on special duties.

The “Food on Wheels” will benefit hundreds of police personnel and senior officers, who are usually posted on various duties including of VIP, protest sites and others. Earlier, majority of cops faced serious problem as they neither got time to avail a break and go for lunch nor was there any facility to serve food to them while on duty.

“It would help us a lot. We are thankful to our seniors, who thought about us. When cops would get food on time, they would definitely work harder to maintain law and order in their respective areas,” said a cop.

Being the home district of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sangrur has been witnessing repeated protests near the local residence of CM on Patiala road since the formation of AAP government. Protesters from across Punjab are reaching here to protest for their long pending demands.

Recently, the indefinite protest of farmers continued here for 21 days and majority of cops faced problems in having their meals despite efforts by seniors to provide food to them on time. Apart from Sangrur, protesters are also reaching the home constituency of CM at Dhuri.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind initiative in Punjab and we would share it with other districts also so that they could also implement our idea to provide food to their police force,” said Mandeep Sidhu, SSP Sangrur, who along with a team of officers, have got modified a special van as kitchen to supply food to all cops.

The van has four stations and other required facilities to also supply water and hot tea to cops.

“We would ensure that all cops get food on time without any problem,” said SSP Sidhu.

