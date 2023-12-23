Food samples from school fail quality test

Ferozepur, December 22
The food samples collected by a team of the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) from Meritorious School at Hukumat Singh Wala village on December 3 have reportedly failed the quality test.
Abhinav Khosla, District Food Safety Inspector, said that the department had seized 40 bags of flour and 14 canisters of soyabean refined oil, samples of which were sent to the testing laboratory at Kharar. “As per information received from the laboratory, samples of both items have failed the quality test,” said Khosla, adding that the contractor of the mess had also not obtained the certificate from the Food Safety Department, mandatory to run the mess.
