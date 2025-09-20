Footwear of Guru Gobind Singh, wife to find ‘suitable’ home in Delhi

Three-hundred-year-old footwear of Guru Gobind Singh and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur will soon find a suitable home in Delhi.

For generations, the holy relics have been preserved by the family of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri, who today requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appropriately place the “Jore Sahib” as per the recommendations of a special committee formed for the purpose. On Friday, Puri, accompanied by the committee of eminent members of the Sikh sangat, called on the PM to submit its recommendations for safekeeping and befitting display of the holy “Jore Sahib”.

Belonging to the founder of Khalsa Panth and his wife, the relics are expected to be housed at a local gurdwara.

In a message today, Puri said the holy “Jore Sahib” comprised a footwear each of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj (right foot 11” by 3½”) and Mata Sahib Kaur (left foot 9” by 3”).

Check authenticity of relics: SGPC Amritsar: SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said the Sikh Takhts already had several relics associated with Guru Sahibs and were preserved while observing the Sikh Rehat maryada. He stressed the need for ascertaining the genuineness of the ‘Jore Sahib’. Dr Amarjit Singh, former director of the Centre on Studies in Sri Guru Guru Granth Sahib at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said to ascertain the authenticity, it was necessary for the Puri family to disclose how and from where they got these relics.

“The Puri family has been immensely blessed and fortunate to perform ‘seva’ of the relics for over 300 years ago when these were bestowed upon our ancestors by Guru Sahib and Mata Ji themselves. Our ancestors had the great divine blessing to be in the direct service of Dasam Pita,” he said.