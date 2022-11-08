For 4 decades, norms on education spending being given go-by: Study

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, November 7

For over four decades, the state expenditure on education has been even less than half of the norms and requirement, a study has found.

Decaying edu system in state Going into the reasons of “decaying” of the education system, the study found that permanent resource crunch, deficiency of human and material infrastructure, accompanied by gross administrative neglect, dented the worth of public education providers in the public’s perception

If the present situation continues, it will harm the educational interests of weaker and marginalised sections of society

The study, published in the latest issue of Economic and Political Weekly, carried out an analysis of the education budget of the past 42 years (1980-2022). It was found that as per the recommendations of the first commission on education (Kothari Commission-1966), the states were supposed to spend 6 per cent of the total income on education. It continues to be the accepted ideal for public provisioning of budgetary resources for education build-up in the country.

However, successive governments in Punjab, between 1980 and 2022, on an average spent just 2.37 per cent of their income. Even the amount spent by them mainly went in the routine day-to-day expenditure. Nearly 99 per cent of the spending went in routine expenditures such as salaries administrative expenses, scholarships, repair and maintenance, consumables and stationery.

Less than 1 per cent was spent on strengthening the infrastructure in government schools. The study reveals: “The education budget has been practically a ‘salary budget’.”

During the tenure of the past four governments (2002 to 2022), the education sector experienced considerable squeeze in resources as the share of the education budget in the state income hovered between 2.07 per cent and 2.39 per cent.

It firmly points towards persistent under-financing of public education. In the past three decades, it has been noticed that educational progress gradually started diminishing. The period witnessed massive expansion of private players in education. “The state, instead of visibly withdrawing from the education sector, which entails huge socio-political costs, has been running educational institutions at all levels, but with lower priority and interest,” says Prof Jaswinder Singh Brar, Centre for Research in Economic Change, Punjabi University, Patiala.

The study observed that the net result had been the massive enrolment and shift of students towards private providers. “In 2020-21, the proportionate share of students enrolled in private schools (51 per cent) was more than that of government schools (49 per cent). Around 57 per cent students got admission to private schools during 2019-20 and 2020-21.”

When it came to spending on education, the study observed, there was not much difference between the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, the parties which mainly ruled in the past four decades.