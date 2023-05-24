For bail, give accused more surety options, says court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for minimising the dependence of an accused on surety by giving him options at the time of granting bail. The assertion came as Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear that the menace of securing sureties through payment was well known within the legal fraternity.

Besides this, there was no reliable data to establish the role of sureties in bringing fugitives to justice. The ground reality was that the sureties were happier to be compensated by the accused for financial losses following action under provisions of the CrPC.

Justice Chitkara asserted bail was a promise by the accused to the court to attend the trial and comply with the conditions stipulated in the order. The accused accepted such a contract by furnishing bail bonds. Their sureties did the same, undertaking to produce the accused before the court if they default.

Justice Chitkara further asserted one of the legal propositions requiring deliberation was how could it be ensured that the accused would face trial once released on bail and how could their presence still be procured if they stop appearing?

Besides this, could a “stock surety” produce the accused before the trial court and whether an accused could be permitted on his request to either give a bank guarantee, block account to the extent of surety, electronically transfer the bond money to the court account, or hand over a fixed deposit made in favour of the court in every case as an alternative to furnishing surety.

Justice Chitkara observed the purpose of a cash bond was not to enrich the state’s coffers, but to secure the presence of the accused. Mere recovery of the surety amount by penalty was not equivalent to producing the accused to face trial.

Justice Chitkara added exponential growth in technology and artificial intelligence had transformed identification techniques remarkably. Voice, gait, and facial recognition were incredibly sophisticated and pervasive. Impersonation was virtually impossible. As such, a judge or an officer, believing that an accused might be a flight risk or had a history of fleeing from justice, could insert appropriate conditions that the expenditure incurred to trace him would be recovered from him and the state would have a lien over his assets to make good the loss.

Justice Chitkara added stronger individual identities had emerged and even been codified through government initiatives. Biometric identification tool Aadhaar had provided a universal identity to each Indian and even a visitor.