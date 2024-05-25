For PM’s rallies, deft handling saves the day for Punjab

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, May 24
The Punjab Government’s policy to “engage” with the farmer unions protesting against the alleged “unfulfilled promises made by the BJP” during the three rallies of PM Narendra Modi seems to have saved the day for the government. While farmers were allowed to protest... at some distance from the rally venues, the security at rally venues was fortified so that the events were not disrupted.
On tenterhooks for the past few days, ever since the PM Modi’s visit to Patiala, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur was announced, followed by strong reactions from farmer unions under the banners of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the Central agencies and state government worked in tandem to ensure that the three political functions could be held smoothly, while the farmers were not “restrained” and allowed to exercise their right to protest.
The balancing act
- Farmers being AAP’s core vote bank, the state government did not want to annoy them, and it was decided to allow them to protest at some distance from rally venues
- With 2022 incident of PM’s security breach on mind, the state’s AAP government did not want to take any chances and thousands of cops were deployed at the three venues, including paramilitary forces
After all, this was the first time that the PM was coming to the state after the January 5, 2022, incident, when his cavalcade got stuck en route to Ferozepur for a rally. The security breach had sent shockwaves and many heads had rolled. It also led to one of the worst political standoffs between the BJP and the then Congress government under Charanjit Singh Channi.
No wonder, the state government did not want to take any chances. Farmers being AAP’s core vote bank, it also did not want to annoy them, and it was decided to allow them to protest at some distance from the rally venues.
Smarting from the January 2022 incident, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and DGP Gaurav Yadav went on to follow the security protocol, prescribed in the Blue Book, in letter and spirit. Thousands of cops were deployed at the three venues, including paramilitary forces. “Standard security protocol, which remains unaffected even during elections, was maintained,” said a senior official.
The parleys between the two sides held for over four days before the visit, were successful after the state government allowed the farmers two places in Patiala to protest peacefully.
While Chief Secretary Verma coordinated the arrangements from Chandigarh, he deputed Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh to be present at the rallies at Patiala yesterday and Jalandhar today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mehbooba Mufti claims outgoing calls on her mobile number suspended
Mehbooba had written to the Election Commission claiming tha...
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...