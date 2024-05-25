For PM’s rallies, deft handling saves the day for Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 24

The Punjab Government’s policy to “engage” with the farmer unions protesting against the alleged “unfulfilled promises made by the BJP” during the three rallies of PM Narendra Modi seems to have saved the day for the government. While farmers were allowed to protest... at some distance from the rally venues, the security at rally venues was fortified so that the events were not disrupted.

On tenterhooks for the past few days, ever since the PM Modi’s visit to Patiala, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur was announced, followed by strong reactions from farmer unions under the banners of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the Central agencies and state government worked in tandem to ensure that the three political functions could be held smoothly, while the farmers were not “restrained” and allowed to exercise their right to protest.

The balancing act Farmers being AAP’s core vote bank, the state government did not want to annoy them, and it was decided to allow them to protest at some distance from rally venues

With 2022 incident of PM’s security breach on mind, the state’s AAP government did not want to take any chances and thousands of cops were deployed at the three venues, including paramilitary forces

After all, this was the first time that the PM was coming to the state after the January 5, 2022, incident, when his cavalcade got stuck en route to Ferozepur for a rally. The security breach had sent shockwaves and many heads had rolled. It also led to one of the worst political standoffs between the BJP and the then Congress government under Charanjit Singh Channi.

No wonder, the state government did not want to take any chances. Farmers being AAP’s core vote bank, it also did not want to annoy them, and it was decided to allow them to protest at some distance from the rally venues.

Smarting from the January 2022 incident, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and DGP Gaurav Yadav went on to follow the security protocol, prescribed in the Blue Book, in letter and spirit. Thousands of cops were deployed at the three venues, including paramilitary forces. “Standard security protocol, which remains unaffected even during elections, was maintained,” said a senior official.

The parleys between the two sides held for over four days before the visit, were successful after the state government allowed the farmers two places in Patiala to protest peacefully.

While Chief Secretary Verma coordinated the arrangements from Chandigarh, he deputed Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh to be present at the rallies at Patiala yesterday and Jalandhar today.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi