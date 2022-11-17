For political mileage, BJP maligning Punjab's image: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Decrying Union Minister Amit Shah’s statement on law and order situation in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday said it was a futile attempt by the BJP to malign Punjab’s image to gain political mileage in the poll-bound Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan here, he said the BJP was unnerved with the rising popularity of AAP in Gujarat so they were using cheap and inimical tactics to escape an imminent defeat in the Gujarat elections. He said the crime rate was much lower in Punjab as compared to many BJP-ruled states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Rejecting Shah’s statement, he said law and order was intact and the state government was working to eradicate mafia and gangster culture. He said as many as 402 gangsters had been arrested and 363 weapons seized after the AAP formed the government.

He said as per the NCRB report, in cases related to violence from 2018 to 2021 in the country, Punjab ranked 15th, far behind Haryana and Rajasthan.

