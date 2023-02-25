For resolving issues, minister proposes ‘handpicked’ task force

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

Punjab has enormous potential to be a leading state in textiles and apparel production across the country, said Aman Arora, Minister of Housing and Urban Development and Information and Public Relations, while inviting investors to ‘Invest in the Best’ state.

The size of Punjab’s textile industry is $4.28 billion (Rs 30,000 crore). Also, the share of textiles in Punjab’s total exports is around 21 per cent. Further, textile industry accounts for 19 per cent of industrial output (gross value added) of Punjab.

Chairing the “Textile in Punjab — Policy, Infrastructure, Linkages and Trends” session during second and concluding day of 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023 at India School of Business (ISB), SAS Nagar (Mohali), on Friday, Aman Arora offered all kinds of support, including personalised task force to the industrialists.

Currently, Punjab is a leader in woollen knitwear (95 per cent), hosiery (65 per cent) and sports goods (75 per cent) production in India. The state has four textile parks and four major textile clusters which provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and conducive ecosystem. “Industrialists can make a task force in which they can pick government officers as per their choice so that their issues can be resolved at the earliest,” Arora said, while assuring that water charges would also be reduced as per the demand of the industry.

He urged industrialists to come up with out-of-the-box ideas for industrial revolution in the state and the Mann government is ready to welcome those with open arms.

Punjab has three iconic textile and apparel clusters — Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar — which possess complete textile value chain, he said, while adding that the state houses over 1,200 units of textile and apparel, employing over 1.2 lakh persons directly.