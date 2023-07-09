Forced to quit, Franco Mulakkal attempts final show of strength in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 8

Having been made to step down as the Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese last month, Franco Mulakkal announced on Saturday that he would leave for Kerala for good after two days.

Though Catholic Bishops usually retire at 75, Mulakkal had been forced to retire at age 59 after being put on trial over allegations of raping a nun. With no parish duties assigned to him, Mulakkal said he would work at the Christeen Retreat Centre at Kottayam.

Today, at a public event at St Mary’s Cathedral in Jalandhar Cantonment, he attempted to put up a show of strength, with invitations extended to priests, nuns and the community, but heavy rain played spoilsport.

A priest from Kerala, who has been a close aide of the complainant nun, said: “Since this was Mulakkal’s last programme here, he tried to play the victim card. He projected himself as innocent. He even equated his acquittal in the case with winning a World Cup match, but an appeal against his acquittal is still pending in the High Court.”

The Apostolic Nunciature of India, which represents Pope Francis, had mentioned that Mulakkal had been asked to resign, but he maintained it was his “own decision” since he was present at the meeting to discuss the issue with superior clergy. Asked why he did not quit earlier, Mulakkal said had he done so, it would have been tantamount to disobedience. Asked why the Apostolic Nunciature of India communique mentioned that he was asked to resign “for the good of the Diocese”, he said it implied no new appointment could be made till he was holding the post.