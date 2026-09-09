For several families in Punjab’s border region, the dream of a better life abroad has turned into a nightmare. Young men and women who left home in search of greener pastures have died overseas in a series of tragedies, leaving families devastated and, in some cases, struggling to bring their mortal remains back home.

Many of these families had sold agricultural land and valuables or taken hefty loans to finance their children’s journeys, hoping that a foreign degree, job or immigration would eventually transform their financial fortunes. Instead, some have been confronted with deaths, disappearances and accidents far from home.

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The pressure to establish a career, secure employment, navigate immigration uncertainties, meet family expectations and cope with loneliness thousands of kilometres from home has exposed the vulnerabilities of these young Punjabis living abroad.

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A series of recent deaths involving youngsters from Ferozepur and adjoining areas—including suicides, accidents, illness and deaths under unexplained circumstances—has once again brought the challenges of the overseas dream into focus.

The latest case involves Mithan, 32, of Basti Karam Singh Wali in Guruharsahai, who had gone to Malaysia around three-and-a-half years ago in search of a better future. On August 29, his family received the shocking news that he had reportedly died by suicide.

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According to his family, one of Mithan’s friends informed them of his death over the phone. The youngest of two brothers and a sister, Mithan had lost his father earlier. He was married to Mumtaj Rani and had a daughter, Nancy. The tragedy occurred on Nancy’s birthday.

His elder brother, Gurpreet Singh, has appealed to the governments concerned to facilitate the repatriation of Mithan’s mortal remains so that the family can perform his last rites.

Pratham Arneja, 21, of Ferozepur city

The incident came close on the heels of the death of Pratham Arneja, 21, of Ferozepur city, who died of cardiac arrest in Alberta, Canada, on August 23. Pratham had recently completed his education and was reportedly awaiting a work permit. His mortal remains were brought to Ferozepur on September 3.

Jobanpreet Singh, 22, of Dheera Patra village

Earlier, on July 29, Jobanpreet Singh, 22, of Dheera Patra village, died under circumstances that remain unclear in Brampton, Canada, where he was living. His body was reportedly found in a swimming pool.

Sehajeet Singh, 26, of Suba Qadeem village

On June 16, Sehajeet Singh, 26, of Suba Qadeem village, died in London. He had travelled to the UK on a study visa in June 2021 and, after completing his studies, was working as a salesman at a shopping mall on a work permit. He was reportedly preparing to return to his native village in the last week of July when he was found unconscious in a park. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

Mandeep Singh, 28, of Moosewala village near Guruharsahai

On July 11, Mandeep Singh, 28, of Moosewala village near Guruharsahai, died in the US following an illness. According to his family, Mandeep had reached the US through the illegal “donkey route” after facing severe hardships during his journey.

His father, Gurmeet Singh, had reportedly sold agricultural land to finance his son’s journey, hoping Mandeep would build a secure future abroad. Those hopes were shattered by his death.

Another case highlights the dangers of illegal migration. Eighteen-year-old Chhinderpal Singh of Khunder Gatti village went missing while allegedly being trafficked through the “donkey route”.

His father, Malkeet Singh, had reportedly mortgaged his land and borrowed money from relatives, spending around Rs 44 lakh to send his son abroad. Chhinderpal was allegedly sent from Delhi by travel agents in December 2024 but was abandoned in Guyana instead of being taken to the US.

He later told his family that he had been deceived and was being taken through an illegal migration route. He was subsequently moved to Mexico, where he remained stranded with other migrants for nearly a year. After February 2026, communication with him suddenly stopped, leaving his family without any information about his whereabouts.

Earlier, in February this year, Gurvinder Pal Singh, 33, of Shah Abu Bakhar village in Zira subdivision, died in a road accident in California. He had reportedly travelled to the US in 2023 through the “donkey route” after his family raised a loan of nearly Rs 50 lakh to finance his journey.

A graduate, Gurvinder had struggled to find stable employment in Punjab before deciding to seek opportunities abroad. He died on the spot after the truck he was driving overturned.

Educationist Dr Sapna Badhwar said families often invested their lifetime savings in sending their children abroad, believing they would build a secure future.

“However, the pressure to succeed, demanding work schedules, loneliness, uncertainty over immigration status and the absence of family support can make life difficult for young people living thousands of kilometres away from home. These repeated tragedies are a wake-up call for all of us,” she said.

Dr Harsh Bhola said the circumstances surrounding the deaths were different and could not be attributed to any single cause. However, he said, these incidents underline the emotional, social and practical challenges faced by young Punjabis living abroad.

The series of tragedies, he added, also highlighted the need for stronger support systems for youngsters who leave their families and communities behind in pursuit of a better future.

For families in this border belt, the overseas dream is increasingly coming at a devastating cost—sometimes leaving behind not prosperity, but grief, debt and unanswered questions.