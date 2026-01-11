Foreign investor alleges harassment, forcible eviction at Ropar factory; warns NRIs against investing in Punjab

What was envisioned as a model investment under Punjab government’s flagship Invest Punjab initiative has allegedly turned into a nightmare for a foreign-backed food processing company in Ropar.

Saurabh Nagpal, a Canadian citizen, had set up Transfarm Agro Pvt Ltd, a ready-to-eat food manufacturing firm in Ropar through the Invest Punjab initiative of the government.

While talking to The Tribune, Nagpal said that his company had taken a manufacturing unit on lease, located on the Kurali-Ropar highway, after securing all approvals through Invest Punjab. We were drawn to Punjab on assurances of ease of doing business, industrial protection and employment generation. The unit employed over 100 workers and had begun commercial operations after significant capital infusion, he said.

He further claimed that on December 2, 2025, some people forcibly disconnected electricity, water and other common services, despite a valid lease agreement dated May 30, 2024, and regular payment of rent amounting to Rs 15 lakh per month. The sudden shutdown brought production to a complete halt, disrupted customer orders and caused heavy financial losses.

He also alleged lack of cooperation from local and police authorities.

“Shutting down utilities of a running food-processing unit endangered workers’ livelihoods and destroyed business continuity,” he said.

Nagpal alleged that the situation allegedly escalated dramatically on December 19 and 20, 2025, when groups of armed men entered the factory premises. Nearly 40-50 armed goons attempted a forcible eviction, threatened staff and vandalised infrastructure, including a transformer, cabling and metering systems installed with official approvals from PSPCL under the Invest Punjab framework.

Despite video evidence and written complaints submitted to Ropar police, no FIR has been registered so far. Access roads remain blocked, utilities disconnected and damaged infrastructure unrepaired. I have no option but to close the unit and move outside Punjab, he said.

The foreign investor has expressed deep disillusionment, alleging that the ordeal has shattered his confidence in Punjab’s investment climate. I will urge other NRIs and foreign nationals to reconsider investing in the state until stronger guarantees of contract enforcement and personal security are ensured, he said.

“What happened here was not a business failure but an institutional failure,” he said, warning that if lawful enterprises can be disrupted through force with little immediate accountability, Punjab risks losing credibility among overseas investors.

Arunjit Singh Sidhu, advisor in the Invest Punjab initiative, said that there was no discrepancy on their part when asked to comment on the allegations levelled by Saurabh Nagpal. He said they had processed the files for the electricity connection to Nagpal’s unit on time, and Nagpal had even thanked him for the quick processing. Sidhu added that the issue was a dispute between Nagpal and the owner of the unit he had leased, and there was no discrepancy on the part of the Invest Punjab initiative.

Nagpal also admitted cooperation from the Invest Punjab officials. However, lower level police officials in the district and PSPCL were not cooperating, he alleged.

SSP Ropar, Gulneet Singh Khurana, when contacted said that the matter between Saurabh Nagpal and the factory owners was a civil dispute and police has received complaints from both the parties. The matter was being looked into and appropriate police action would be taken, he said.