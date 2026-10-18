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Home / Punjab / Foreign students flag 3-fold exam fee hike at IKGPTU

Foreign students flag 3-fold exam fee hike at IKGPTU

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:08 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Foreign students enrolled in colleges affiliated with IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) have alleged that a steep increase in their examination fee, from Rs 4,600 to Rs 13,428 per semester, has put them under financial strain.

Terming the decision as unfair, the students said they had been directed to pay the fee by October 22 to be eligible to appear in the mid-semester examinations.

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IKGPTU Registrar Navdeep Sandhu said, “Some foreign students approached us today over the issue. We took it up during a meeting. We may reconsider the amount in the case of foreign students appearing for reappear examinations, but not for regular examinations.”

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