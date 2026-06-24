DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Forensic report: AAP junks Gurugram police theory, says Haryana governed by BJP

Forensic report: AAP junks Gurugram police theory, says Haryana governed by BJP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP Punjab president Aman Arora. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora on Tuesday stated that Haryana is governed by the BJP and the police of the state are under the control of the party. He was reacting to the arrests made by the Gurugram police in connection with a purported video of CM Bhagwant Mann committing blasphemous acts.

Advertisement

“They can do whatever they want, initiate any inquiry they choose and make any allegation they wish. If the BJP is genuinely interested in uncovering the truth, why is it not investigating who created this video, who acted in it, who financed it and who was responsible for circulating it?” he quipped.

Advertisement

“Had there been any intention to secure a favourable forensic report, it could have been done through any lab in Punjab where law and order is under our government. The fact that it was not done clearly shows that the aim was to obtain an impartial assessment of the video,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts