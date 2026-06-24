Forensic report: AAP junks Gurugram police theory, says Haryana governed by BJP

Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora on Tuesday stated that Haryana is governed by the BJP and the police of the state are under the control of the party. He was reacting to the arrests made by the Gurugram police in connection with a purported video of CM Bhagwant Mann committing blasphemous acts.

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“They can do whatever they want, initiate any inquiry they choose and make any allegation they wish. If the BJP is genuinely interested in uncovering the truth, why is it not investigating who created this video, who acted in it, who financed it and who was responsible for circulating it?” he quipped.

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“Had there been any intention to secure a favourable forensic report, it could have been done through any lab in Punjab where law and order is under our government. The fact that it was not done clearly shows that the aim was to obtain an impartial assessment of the video,” he said.