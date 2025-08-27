DT
Home / Punjab / Forest guard alleges inaction in poaching case; probe ordered 

Forest guard alleges inaction in poaching case; probe ordered 

Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 02:56 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Kulraj Singh has ordered an inquiry into a poaching case after a woman forest guard alleged that senior officials handling the matter were not cooperating in the matter.

Forest guard Prabhjot Kaur said she had received a confidential information around 9 am on August 22 about a wild boar being killed at Saidpur village in Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar. When Block Officer Sukhbir Singh and she, along with a daily wage worker, reached the site, they recovered blood stains and burnt hair. Samples were collected for DNA test to confirm the species. The CCTV footage from a nearby house captured the accused transporting what appeared to be a wild boar on a motorcycle, she said.

The investigation led to the identification and questioning of several individuals. Subsequent raids were conducted and six individuals were taken into custody along with the recovery of weapons and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The forest guard, in her complaint to the department, alleged that despite the evidence, officials were allegedly trying to hush up the case by striking a compromise with offenders.

In response, the Divisional Forest Officer said a formal inquiry has been initiated into the matter. “Since the meat of the animal was not recovered, the exact role of the accused, the wildlife officials involved, and the complainant forest guard will be examined thoroughly. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.

