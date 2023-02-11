Forest guard caught taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a forest guard, Munish Kumar, who is posted at Malerkotla and stays on the Sunam road, Sangrur, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A spokesperson for the VB said the forest official was arrested on a complaint of Nirbhey Singh, a resident of Burj village in Malerkotla.

He said the complainant had approached the VB alleging that the official was demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not reporting the damage caused to a forest park adjoining his plot.

After verifying his complaint, a VB team from the economic offences wing, Ludhiana Range, laid a trap and the forest guard was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

The money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses, he said.