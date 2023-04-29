Forest guard held on bribery charge

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 28

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested forest guard Amarjit Kaur, posted at the Wadhaghar forest area in Moga district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. According to information, the erring forest official is a resident of Bagha Purana in Moga.

Disclosing this here today, a VB spokesperson said a case had been registered against the woman employee on a complaint lodged by Gurmit Singh of Mangewala village in Moga district.