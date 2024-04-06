 Forget any grouse, ensure 13-0 victory in favour of AAP in Lok Sabha election: CM Bhagwant Mann to party volunteers : The Tribune India

Forget any grouse, ensure 13-0 victory in favour of AAP in Lok Sabha election: CM Bhagwant Mann to party volunteers

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting.



PTI

Chandigarh, April 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asked AAP volunteers to shun any grouse, if they have, and ensure victory of the party in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Mann further said responsibilities will be given to the volunteers in the organisation and the government.

He also slammed the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was the BJP’s “misconception” that it can finish AAP.

Mann, who is leading the party’s poll campaign in Punjab, was addressing his first meeting of the party volunteers in Moga, where the party’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak was also present.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

Addressing the party volunteers, Mann spoke about his government’s “achievements”, including free electricity, giving government jobs and adequate water for crop irrigation.

Lashing out at the rival party leaders, Mann said they could not digest that people hailing from common families have become MLAs. He said out of total 92 MLAs, 80 are first-time legislators.

“Do not worry. Everybody’s turn will come,” he told party volunteers.

“Many have already got (responsibilities). Responsibilities will be given in the organisation and the state government also,” he said, adding that governments have many positions.

“It is AAP which gives everybody a chance. You also do your efforts,” he said.

“There may be some ‘shikve-shikayat’ (grouses) and it happens in a family. Forget those grouses and make it 13-0 (in favour of AAP),” Mann asked party volunteers.

The Punjab chief minister said, “I am the head of the family and I always stand in your support, being the head of the family, I am telling you if you have any grouse or suggestion, tell me.”

Before Mann, AAP national general secretary Pathak also asked party volunteers and workers to forget their grouses, if any, and ensure the party’s victory.

“Even today, I remember that we forgot all our grouses to ensure victory for the party during the state (Punjab) assembly polls. Today again we have a test and we are ready for it,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, CM Mann said it is BJP’s “misconception” that AAP will finish with the arrest of Kejriwal.

“But they do not know, Kejriwal is not the name of a person but it is the name of thinking. You can imprison a person but how can you imprison his thinking?” he said.

Pathak also lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of hatching a conspiracy to break the party.

“BJP hates AAP, Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, but their hatred grew so much that they have started hating Punjab also,” alleged Pathak.

Mann, while speaking about his government’s works in the past two years, said underground pipes are being installed so that canal water can reach every field.

“When we came (to power), 21 per cent of the canal water used to go to fields, but today 59 per cent of canal water is going to fields for irrigation and in the coming days, it will be 70 per cent. There are 14.5 lakh tube wells in Punjab. And by providing canal water for irrigation, I intend to close at least 5-7 lakh tube wells this season,” he said.

“We will make Punjab a number one state. We will win 13 seats from the state, we are also winning from Kurukshetra (in Haryana), all the seats in Delhi and Gujarat. There are already 10 AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha. When there will be 30-35 then no one will be able to stop our funds and our works,” Mann said as he targeted the BJP-led Centre.

Later, Mann also addressed a gathering of party volunteers in Jalandhar.

