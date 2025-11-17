Former A-G Gurminder Singh gets Soli J. Sorabjee Award for contribution to constitutional law

Senior advocate and former Advocate-General of Punjab Gurminder Singh has been honoured with the Attorney General Soli J. Sorabjee Award for his “outstanding and distinctive contribution to Constitutional Law.” The award was presented by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court of India in the presence of former judge Justice A.K. Sikri.

A first-generation lawyer who rose from a service-class background, Gurminder’s career has been defined by high-stakes constitutional litigation and institutional representation. The Soli J. Sorabjee Award now marks national recognition of his long-standing contributions to constitutional jurisprudence and public law.

Gurminder has appeared in and argued several significant constitutional matters before the High Court and the Supreme Court over his 34-year career. Among the most prominent is the dispute concerning the disqualification of Captain Amarinder Singh by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which was adjudicated by a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. He, in the matter, represented the Vidhan Sabha and advanced the central constitutional arguments.

As Advocate-General, Gurminder Singh also led arguments before a seven-judge Constitution Bench on the critical question of sub-categorisation in reservation, involving the interpretation of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution. The Bench upheld the State’s stand, marking a major constitutional victory for Punjab.

Designated a Senior Advocate in 2014, his practice spans constitutional, commercial, arbitration, service, tender and criminal matters. He has represented several key institutions, including the Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India, Union Public Service Commission, Punjab Vidhan Sabha and multiple boards and corporations. He has also served as amicus curiae in important public interest litigations and pursued pro bono causes concerning disadvantaged communities.

He earlier held the posts of Assistant Advocate-General, Deputy Advocate-General and Additional Advocate-General, before being appointed the 35th Advocate-General of Punjab on October 5, 2023, a position he held until March. He has since returned to private practice before the High Court and the Supreme Court.