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Home / Punjab / Former AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa summoned in immoral trafficking case

Former AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa summoned in immoral trafficking case

Sandoa strongly denies any involvement in the case and alleges that the summons is part of a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his image

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 10:45 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Amarjit Singh Sandoa. File photo
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Former AAP MLA from Ropar, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, has been summoned by the police in connection with a case registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

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According to an official communication issued by the Office of DSP Ropar, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the DSP has taken over the probe into FIR registered February 17, 2026, registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act in which an immoral trafficking racket was busted at a hotel in Anandpur Sahib.

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The order, issued on Tuesday evening, directs the SHO of Police Station Sadar Ropar to inform Amarjit Singh Sandoa, a resident of village Sandoa in Ropar district, to appear before the DSP at the office of the Ropar on June 22 at 11 am in connection with the investigation.

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The communication also instructs the SHO of Police Station Anandpur Sahib to present the complete case file before the investigating officer and the SIT on the same day.

Police officials declined to comment on the nature of Sandoa’s role in the investigation, maintaining that the matter is currently under probe by the SIT. Sources said the summon was issued as part of the ongoing investigation and that statements of all relevant persons connected with the case were being recorded.

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When contacted, Sandoa strongly denied any involvement in the case and alleged that the summons was part of a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his image.

“This is nothing but political victimisation. I have been consistently raising my voice against corruption and alleged irregularities being committed by leaders of the ruling party in the Ropar Assembly constituency. My growing popularity in the area has made them nervous,” Sandoa told The Tribune.

The former MLA claimed that efforts were being made to falsely implicate him in a fabricated case. “I have no connection whatsoever with this case. The government is misusing the police machinery to harass political opponents and silence those who question its functioning,” he alleged.

Sandoa further said he would fully cooperate with the investigation and appear before the SIT as directed. “I have faith in the judicial system and truth will prevail. The people of the area understand the motive behind these actions,” he added.

The development assumes political significance as Sandoa has remained active in local politics despite parting ways with AAP and has frequently targeted the state government over various issues concerning the Ropar assembly constituency.

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