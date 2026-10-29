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Home / Punjab / Former Akali Dal BC wing district chief Shyam Lal Gujjar joins BJP with supporters

Former Akali Dal BC wing district chief Shyam Lal Gujjar joins BJP with supporters

Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon assures them of respect and recognition within the organisation

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:22 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomes Shyam Lal Gujjar and his supporters into the party at an event in Guri village in Kharar Assembly constituency.
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Chaudhary Shyam Lal Gujjar, ex-district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Backward Classes (BC) wing in Mohali, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday along with hundreds of supporters. The induction was facilitated by Punjab BJP vice-president Ranjit Singh Gill.

At a programme held in Guri village in the Kharar Assembly constituency, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomed Gujjar and his supporters into the party and assured them of due respect and recognition within the organisation. Gill, district president Sanjeev Vashisht, Haryana government chairman Chaudhary Om Prakash and several other party leaders and workers were present.

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Dhillon said Gujjar and his supporters had taken a positive decision in the larger interest of Punjab. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP was committed to bringing every section of society together under the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. People from diverse communities were joining the party because of its commitment to inclusive development, he added.

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Welcoming the support from the Gujjar community, Dhillon said it was known for its hard work and contribution to society and had played an important role in Punjab’s progress. He said the induction would further strengthen the BJP’s organisational presence in the state.

BJP reaffirms commitment to drug-free Punjab

Dhillon said the BJP had pledged to rid Punjab of drugs through its Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra. He added that the party was committed to working alongside the Centre’s initiatives towards eliminating drugs by December 31, 2029.

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